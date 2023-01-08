Pakistan: PTI to not dissolve Punjab Assembly until Court's decision on CM denotification case

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly until the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the province's Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's de-notification case, The Express Tribune reported.

During a meeting with the senior PTI leaders in Lahore on Saturday, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Punjab Chief Minister's vote of confidence was subjected to the court's decision on January 11 and advised them to prepare for it in case the court asks them to take it.

Khan told PTI leaders that they will not face any issues if they had to take the vote of confidence at any time. PTI Chairman Imran Khan told the provincial ministers about the future strategy of Punjab and the current political situation, including the vote of confidence, dissolution of the provincial assembly, and preparation for the next general elections, as per The Express Tribune report.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Abbasi, former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, and ministers of the province, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat, and Mohsin Leghari, according to the news report.



Imran Khan stated that there were no two opinions on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and that the decision regarding the matter will be taken in the party meeting. He stated that they will go to the people for elections soon after the dissolution of the assembly.

The cricketer-turned-politician asked the ministers to remain in contact with the provincial legislators. The party leaders were asked to prepare for the elections in their respective constituencies.

Khan stressed that only fresh elections could resolve the country's ongoing problems. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will not permit the "imported rulers" to run away from the elections, as per The Express Tribune report.

"They are well aware of the reality that the people have completely rejected them," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.

On December 22, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman de-notified Parvez Elahi for failing to take a vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, in a bid to stop the Punjab Assembly dissolution announced by Imran Khan. However, the Lahore High Court reinstated the Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Elahi after he gave an assurance that he would not dissolve the assembly before the next hearing scheduled on January 11. (ANI)

