Pakistan: Punjab cops banned from using TikTok

Lahore [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have been banned from posting on TikTok, a Chinese short-video app, local media reported.

The Punjab police department has barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours, ARY News reported.

The police department has warned that if a video of any officer goes viral on a social media app, strict departmental action will be taken.



The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs, ARY News reported.

According to the letter, posting videos on the social media app TikTok and going viral presents a negative image of the department.

The Pakistani media reported that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had several times placed a ban on Chinese short-video app in the country.

The first time TikTok was banned in Pakistan was in October 2020, However, the ban was lifted 10-day later after the company assured that it would block accounts "spreading obscenity". (ANI)

