Pakistan: Punjab Education Minister directs private schools to add dupattas, caps to uniform

Lahore [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has directed private schools to make dupattas or scarves a compulsory part of the school uniform for female students and caps for male students.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab education minister said that private schools' uniforms should be revised, according to Geo TV.

Further, he directed schools to provide male students with caps and female students with dupattas or scarves with their uniforms.



Additionally, the provincial education minister stated that there are over 30,000 vacancies for teachers in Punjab schools and would be filled soon.

According to Murad Raas, no decision has been made to close educational institutions as a result of COVID-19 as yet. Educational institutions will also remain open until other departments are closed, according to Geo TV.

Murad Raas said no decision had been made yet on closing schools and other educational institutions in the province. .

"The government has recommended cutting down the attendance to 50 per cent of students who are under 12 years old. He highlighted that a majority of students had already been inoculated," he said. (ANI)

