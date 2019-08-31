Pakistan Punjab governor meets father of abducted Sikh girl

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday met the father of the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted into Islam.

The girl's father, identified as Bhagwan Singh, is a 'granthi' (priest) at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib. Appearing in a video shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Thursday, he has sought help from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the safe return of his daughter.

The girl, identified as 19-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and forced to marry a Muslim man in Pakistan. The incident has drawn the attention of Sikhs worldwide and sparked anger in the community.

In Pakistan, many such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men. (ANI)

