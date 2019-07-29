Pakistan: Punjab govt issues detention orders of 246 PML-N members

Lahore [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The government in Pakistan's Punjab province has issued 30-day detention orders for 246 members of National and Punjab Assemblies belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to maintain "public order and tranquillity."

The detention order was issued by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The order mentioned that the PML-N members were involved in objectionable activities, such as raising or chanting objectionable slogans amongst the general public to provoke and incite them. In addition, they instigated the general public to take out rallies "which are destined to create a nuisance for the public."

"They became a potential danger/threat to public peace and tranquillity and cause law and order situation. Such like activists/miscreants will give to a situation prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order if they are not checked," the order read.

The detention orders have come at a time when Pakistan's ruling government PTI is facing criticism for its reported crackdown on media and civil rights activists, as well as the reported rounding up of rival leaders in the country. (ANI)

