Pakistan: Rain death toll in Balochistan rises to 39

Quetta [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): The death toll from heavy rainfall in Balochistan rose to 39 including scores of people missing in different parts of the province.

While addressing the press conference, the Balochistan Minister said that he visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office to inspect the emergency measures that have been taken for protecting the lives and assets of the citizen, ARY News reported.

Another Minister Mir Zia Lango, who was also present at the press conference, said that there was a prediction that heavy rainfall will take place in different parts of Balochistan tomorrow. Following the recent spell of rains, large-scale losses of lives and assets were also caused in the provincial capital Quetta.

The Minister vowed that the provincial government will not leave the citizens alone in the difficult time. Farmers have also suffered from massive losses in this monsoon season, he added.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives as yet, reported ARY News.



Owing to heavy monsoon rainfall, a notification issued by PDMA Balochistan announced the emergency in the Quetta district.

Relief operations in the affected area were launched by the Quetta district administration and rescue teams. As per PDMA officials, over 50 mud houses collapsed in the Sariab Mills area, Eastern Bypass, and other areas on the outskirts.

Two women were killed in the Dasht area in Mastung district when a wall of their house collapsed. Several other Balochistan areas including Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Ormara and Makran divisions also received heavy monsoon rains. However, no major loss of life was reported in these areas so far.

In Gwadar, army troops were helping the local administration to drain the water accumulated in several areas. According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms, reports said.

The heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding and inundated several low-lying areas. (ANI)

