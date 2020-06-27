Pakistan raises petrol prices by nearly Rs 26

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan government has increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to nearly Pakistani Rupees 26.

The price of petrol has been raised by a whopping Rs 25.58 to Rs 100.10 per litre from the existing Rs74.52, Dawn reported citing Pakistan Fridays' Finance Division press release.

The step was taken "in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market".

The High-speed diesel witnessed a hike of Rs 21.31 to Rs 101.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene oil will cost consumers Rs 59.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been pushed up by Rs 17.84 to Rs55.98 from the current Rs38.14.

Dawn reported that the fuel hike has come unexpectedly as the prices revised last month were to remain in effect until June 30.

Benchmark Brent crude had climbed to a three-month high on June 5 above USD 42 a barrel, after diving below USD 20 in April. (ANI)

