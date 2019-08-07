Pakistan: Rape-accused lawmaker flees country fearing arrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker, Attaur Rehman, who has been accused of raping and blackmailing a university student for 11 months, fled the country in order to avoid a possible arrest.

The Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) left for Dubai, UAE on Monday night. He has a valid visa to the middle-eastern country until September this year, according to The Express Tribune.

Rehman allegedly raped the first year MSCS student in Multan and shot a video of the crime. He used the video to allegedly blackmail her and threatened to release the clip, coercing her to do his bidding for almost a year.

The police allegedly refused to file an FIR against the lawmaker despite the victim's repeated attempts.

The woman was working at an NGO owned by the accused when the alleged crime took place. Rehman allegedly raped the girl after taking her to an undisclosed location citing work. The victim was subsequently blackmailed into maintaining a physical relationship with the accused and was also admitted to a hospital after the lawmaker allegedly sodomised her.

The local magistrate took cognisance of the situation after the victim submitted an application. He directed the concerned authorities to "take swift action" on her complaint, the Pakistani daily added.

The lawmaker allegedly tried to offer PKR 70 million to the victim for the charges to be dropped.

The police team working on the case has submitted a report to the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan.

Multan CCPO Zubair Ahmed, meanwhile, has said that the victim is yet to be traced. "If she decides to contact us and submit a written application, then Multan police will ensure that necessary action is taken in accordance with the law," he said. (ANI)

