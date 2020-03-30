Pakistan records 1600 COVID-19 positive cases, 17 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 30 (ANI): At least 100 new cases were reported from across the country that took the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan to 1600, while the death toll stood at 17, health officials confirmed on Monday.

Pakistan by far has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South Asia.

Punjab recorded 593 cases, the highest number in the country. The province was followed by Sindh with 502 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 192 cases, Balochistan with 141 cases, Islamabad with 43 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan with 123 cases.

The lowest number of cases has been recorded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Six cases have been reported in the region whose residents are upset with the establishment for setting up quarantine facilities in the area to treat those infected by the virus from across the country. (ANI)