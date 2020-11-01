Pakistan records 17 deaths, 977 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): As Pakistan reels under the second wave of coronavirus, as many as 17 deaths and 977 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.



Citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported 977 fresh infections emerged during this period, taking the national tally of cases to 333,970.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 12,592.

ARY News further reported that Sindh has registered 145,851 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 104,271 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,564, Balochistan 15,920, Islamabad 19,970 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,261. (ANI)

