Pakistan records 186 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Pakistan recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.



With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 15,24,086 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, the department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, reported Xinhua.



A total of 110 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,85,426, showed data from the NCOC.





In addition, one more death was registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,346.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 574,803 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 504,894 cases so far, reported the news agency. (ANI)



