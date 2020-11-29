Pakistan records 2,829 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): With 43 Covid-related deaths in one day, Pakistan's tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 7,985 on Sunday.

Citing data by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Dunya News reported 2,829 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.



The Punjab province has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News further reported.

Till now 171,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 118,511 in Punjab, 46,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,101 in Balochistan, 29,782 in capital Islamabad, 6,682 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 4,637 in the occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,979 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,911 in Sindh, 1,359 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 166 in Balochistan, 309 in Islamabad, 164 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 97 in the occupied Gilgit Baltistan. (ANI)

