Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll in 4 months

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll in four months when the infection claimed 34 lives on November 11, according to the data issued by the National Command and Operations (NCOC) on Thursday.

The last time the country reported over 30 deaths was on July 24 when 35 people succumbed to the virus, reported Geo News.

A total of 7,055 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the nine months since the pandemic hit Pakistan.



The NCOC reported 1,808 new cases across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 349,992. A total of 784 people have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries to 320,849.

The NCOC also shared that 22,088 people are currently being treated for the virus.

According to Geo News, Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases with officials acknowledging that the second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the country.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already cautioned against the deadly second wave and urged people to follow the standard operating procedures. (ANI)

