Pakistan records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday recorded 2,304 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a 27 per cent increase since the number of cases recorded on November 11.

The virus claimed 37 lives in a day, which is another highest death toll in four months, while the active cases in the country have shot up to 23,641, reported The News.

The last time Pakistan reported over 2,000 cases was July 16.



A total of 36,923 tests were conducted across the states, bringing the case positivity rate to 6.4 per cent. A total of 321,563 people have recovered from the virus.

The News reported that Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases with officials acknowledging that the second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the country.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already cautioned against the deadly second wave and urged people to follow the SOPs.

Meanwhile, The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday had issued fresh restrictions in a bid to control the rapidly rising wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

The NCOC has recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civil gatherings. (ANI)

