Pakistan refuses to accept bodies of two drug peddlers shot dead by BSF in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Pakistan has refused to accept the bodies of two drug peddlers shot dead by the Border Security Forces (BSF) on September 9 in Anupgarh sector in Rajasthan after which BSF personnel performed last rites and buried the bodies.

Sources said despite informing Pakistan Rangers to take over the bodies, they disowned the bodies and finally the BSF personnel performed last rites and buried the bodies.

The two Pakistani drug peddlers have been shot dead by 91 Bn BSF at 0040 hour on September 9 near BP 336, South West of Khayaliwala BOP in the Anupgarh sect in Rajasthan.

These Pakistani nationals had thrown five packets across the fence and were trying to cross the IB fence, said sources while adding that on being challenged they ran back when they were shot dead.

One of the dead was identified as Shahbaz Ali, son of Mushtaq Ahmed from the Identity card recovered from the individual. Sources said eight Kgs of heroin, two pistols and one night sight enabled binoculars were recovered from the slain Pakistani smugglers.

According to sources, Pakistani Government agencies are actively involved in sending narcotics and weapons into Indian side and multiple attempts to smuggle arms and ammunition using quadcopters were foiled by alert border forces earlier this year.

"Two Pakistani smugglers were killed in an operation late last night at border outpost Khayaliwala in Sri Ganganagar district. Pistols, magazines, rounds, night vision device, Pakistani currency and identity card were recovered from them," BSF Inspector General (IG) Amit Lodha had told reporters earlier. (ANI)

