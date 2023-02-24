Pakistan refuses to relocate Gwadar power plant to Thar

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Pakistan has decided not to relocate a 300-MW coal-fired power plant from Gwadar to Thar, bowing before pressure from Beijing, sources told Business Recorder.

In addition, Pakistan has agreed to a three-year extension in its financial close.

Chinese leadership told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to Beijing that relocating the coal-fired power plant from Gwadar to Thar would require a new project, which Beijing is unwilling to undertake because it has no intention to begin any new coal project, reported Business Recorder.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sought written assurances from Islamabad that the latter would honour any commitments made by the Prime Minister with the Chinese leadership.

During a meeting on the CPEC project presided over by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reminded the participants that the decision needs to be taken on the 300-MW Gwadar coal power project, adding that the issue is outstanding and the Chinese side continues to highlight it, reported Business Recorder.



Prime Minister desired that Minister for Planning should expeditiously decide the matter within the CEPC Framework Agreement, keeping in view the overall strategic cooperation between the two countries and the extraordinary support provided by China.

Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) which was pressing the Chinese company to relocate its project from imported coal at Gwadar to local at Thar, opted to remain silent, the sources added.

At a recent meeting presided over by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, it was disclosed that all major CPEC projects in Gwadar and surrounding areas, including New Gwadar International Airport, desalination plants, Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital, Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Training Complex, and planned projects such as Gwadar Oil Refinery and Gwadar Shipyard, have a total power requirement of more than 800 MW.

In this context, the relocation of the project to Thar, as well as the use of local coal, is not viable due to long logistic lines and a cost-benefit analysis, which includes poor yield, high volatility, frangibility, and other environmental concerns associated with local coal.

Moreover, it was indicated at the time that shifting an approved project is against Chinese policy because no new coal projects can be developed or financed. The current project is being developed in accordance with Gwadar's strategic objectives and the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan.

Notably, the project is a priority project under the CPEC Energy Agreement and will take 30 months to complete. (ANI)

