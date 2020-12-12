Pakistan registers 2,729 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday recorded 2,729 new Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported ARY News.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases now stands at 435,056.

The coronavirus death toll of the country rose to 8.724 on Saturday.



2,470 patients are currently in critical condition as of now, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

2,116 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total count of active cases in Pakistan is 45,124, while 381,208 people have recovered from the virus, according to ARY News.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country was recorded up to 6.5 per cent,

A total of 41,426 tests were conducted across the country during the period. (ANI)

