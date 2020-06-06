Pakistan registers over 80 COVID-19 deaths for second day in row

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday reported over 80 deaths due to coronavirus for the second straight day, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,954.

On Friday, 86 COVID-19 deaths were reported. As many as 95,458 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan till now, reported Dawn.

Till now, 659 deaths have been reported in Punjab, 634 in Sindh, 541 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 54 in Balochistan, 45 in Islamabad, and 13 deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Sindh province, with 36,364 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Punjab province, which registered 35,308 cases.

With the rise in the number of cases, Pakistan's already delicate healthcare system is having a tough time handling the surge.

In Karachi and Lahore, the hospitals are struggling to tackle the increasing number of coronavirus patients.

"It pains my heart to say that our per capita mortality rate is now higher than India. My own city Karachi is suffering badly. The mortality rate is getting very dangerous now," PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 6,777,896 and 395,812 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

