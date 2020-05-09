Pakistan 'rejects' India's action to broadcast PoK weather reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday said it "rejects" Indian move to broadcast weather reports of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

A statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office said that "like the so-called "political maps" issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions."

The statement comes after it was reported that with effect from today, Doordarshan News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, in their prime time news bulletins.

Pakistan Foreign Office termed it "another mischievous Indian action".

Last year, India released new maps showing PoK as part of the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, While Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Ladakh following the bifurcation.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also started referring to meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

While Gilgit-Baltistan is under illegal control of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir's Muzaffarabad is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The move has come close on the heels of Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to let its government hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India had lodged a protest with Pakistan, asking Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. (ANI)