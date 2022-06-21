Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen through Attari Wagah Border

Amritsar [India], June 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released 20 Indian fishermen through the Attari Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture.

The fishermen, who had entered the Pakistani waters unknowingly, were released after spending four years in prison.

Speaking to ANI, a fisherman named Kanji said, "We were caught in the sea in our own area. The speedboat started firing as it came and caught me for crossing the border."



"I am coming back home after four years and looking forward to home-cooked meals as we used to cook our own food in prison," he added.

Another fisherman Akil said he was caught while finding his net in the sea and never realised that he crossed the borders, adding that he is now happy to be back in his homeland as he hailed the Modi government.

The fishermen who were released are Gujarat natives who were caught in different groups on October 2 and May 18 respectively, following which a judicial trial took place and they were sentenced to four years in prison.

The release took place after immigration authorities carried out the required formalities, post which the Gujarat police came and took them under a safeguard towards their native places. (ANI)

