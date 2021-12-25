Pakistan releases 42 Afghans from its different jails

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday released 42 Afghans from different jails and handed over them to Afghan officials in Torkham, a port city in eastern Nangarhar province.



Forty-two Afghans released from different Pakistani jails extradited through Torkham to Afghanistan, the statement said, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

However, the statement did not say on what charges these Afghans were detained and for how long they were kept in Pakistani jails.

Freed Afghans were sent to their homes after an administrative procedure and they were provided with some cash assistance too, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. (ANI)

