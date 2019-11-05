Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of corridor inauguration

Nov 05, 2019

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday launched a special song ahead of the inauguration of the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan this week.
According to Express Tribune, the song was released by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan. It is an official song of Kartarpur Corridor Opening ceremony.
The song comes days ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.
The song welcomes Sikh pilgrims at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the occasion of the opening of Kartarpur corridor and 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The song feature Congress leader Navjot Singh and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
The corridor will be opened in a grand ceremony on November 9. India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. Both countries will hold events to mark the opening of their sections of the corridor.
The foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor was laid down on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side.
Pakistan has released a commemorative postage stamp and a coin for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.
The government of Pakistan on October 30 had released a coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The coin worth Pakistan Rupees 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib along with a postal stamp worth PKR 8 to the travelling pilgrims, Dunya News reported.
Over one thousand Sikhs from are visiting various sacred shrines in Pakistan's Hassanabdal city as part of the 'Nagar Kirtan', a religious procession, held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Soda Farooqabad and other shrines. The pilgrimage concluded at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where a gold palanquin 'Palki Sahib' was installed. (ANI)

