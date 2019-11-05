An image of the flag of Pakistan
An image of the flag of Pakistan

Pakistan releases stamp ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:00 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.
The stamps have been issued just days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. It has the image of 'Gurdwara Janam Asthan' Shri Nankana Sahib and is worth Pakistani Rupees 8.
According to an official statement, the stamps have been issued after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan Post is ready to issue commemorative postage stamps.
Pakistan Post will also establish a post office each in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib complexes to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. The tickets will be available in these post offices for sale.
The tickets will be available for sale on the day of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor will be opened in a grand ceremony on November 9
India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan.
The tickets will be available for sale in all post offices across the country including Karachi and Islamabad.
These tickets will also be made available for sale in 192 member countries through Universal Postal Union in coordination with Pakistani embassies.
The government of Pakistan on October 30 had released a coin to commemorate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The coin worth Pakistan Rupees 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib along with a postal stamp worth PKR 8 to the travelling pilgrims, Dunya News reported. (ANI)

