Flag of Pakistan (representative image)
Pakistan: Report reveals close ties between Sindh police, organised crime

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Sindh [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): A report of an internal inquiry conducted in 2018 reveals the close ties shared between the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zahid Hussain of Darakshan Police Station in Sindh with organised crime, including those who run gambling dens across the city.
The inquiry was undertaken a year back by the then Counter-Terrorism DIG Saqib Ismail Memon, who established the close relations Hussain shared with the former ASI Raja Khalid, who was dismissed from his duties due to his involvement in criminal activities.
"It has been found that the above-mentioned duo (DSP Hussain and former ASI Khalid) is running an organised and systematic network which provides to vice dens and organised crimes like bookies, gambling, bootleggers, prize-bond dealers (akra-parchi) and foreign exchange dealers," The Express Tribune quotes the report as saying.
The Pakistani daily reports that Hussain, along with several other police officers, and their 'beaters' were a part of the chain that aided organised crime. 'Beater' is an informal term used for low-level thugs who collect a cut from illegal activities on behalf of the senior police officials.
However, Hussain claims that his name has been cleared of all charges after he was questioned by eight senior officials.
The report also reveals the involvement of other senior police officials from Sindh, including Inspector Zafar Iqbal, the SHO of Mochko Police. The inquiry also names one Rizwan Ahmed, who is accused of collecting money on behalf of the personnel from bookies.
Apart from them, several bookies were also named by Memon in the report like Faisal alias Buffalo alias Patni, Waqas alias Vicky, Fahad and Ghulam Qadir alias JM.
Khalid, along with Iqbal, is also accused of allowing the smuggling of Iranian diesel and animals to Afghanistan via Balochistan. (ANI)

