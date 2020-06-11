Pakistan reports 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases, 38,391 people recovered so far

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): A total of 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan till now, according to the Health Ministry.

While 38,391 people have recovered from the disease, 2,356 deaths have been recorded, the Dawn reported.

The Punjab province, with nearly 45,463 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Singh province, which registered over 43,790 cases.

Earlier today, PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

A PML-N party leader Ataullah Tarar said that Sharif's "life had been endangered in this situation by NAB's (National Accountability Bureau) summoning of him".

"NAB was informed multiple times in writing that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and compared to other people, his immunity system is weak," Tarar was quoted as saying.

"Imran Niazi (PM) and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP leader Shazia Marri, while speaking in the National Assembly, said, "In the beginning, he (PM) said it is nothing more than the flu, now on June 8 he said that people are not taking the virus seriously and are saying that it is just the flu and will only attack the elderly."

"Not once has the prime minister come to the parliament in the time since the virus began. What example is he setting?" she added.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was also quoted as saying in the National Assembly that the government needs to stop playing politics over coronavirus and focus more on saving lives.

"Do not play politics of vote [over coronavirus]. WHO has said that our surveillance is weak, we are not tracking patients correctly -- not just on an individual level but also on a government level."

"Pakistan is among 10 countries with the highest reporting rates and the trajectory is sadly showing that we are going up to number three or four. I was told that Islamabad's government hospitals have stopped admitting patients over the age of 60 because they think saving them is difficult and they rather focus on the younger population. The government is abandoning people of my age, this entire nation is at God's mercy -- not at the government's mercy," Asif added. (ANI)

