Pakistan reports 1360 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Pakistan recorded 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.



With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,501,680 in the country, reported The Dawn.





A total of 1,315 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,403,968, showed data from the NCOC. A total of 1302 patients are under critical care.

A total of 41,597 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 1360 turned out to be positive, leading to a case positivity rate of 3.26 per cent.

Sindh continues to be the worst affected province, with a reported 555 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours while Punjab province recorded 339 cases and 13 deaths. The capital Islamabad reported 75 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

