Pakistan reports 1,572 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,572 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC said that the country has confirmed 1,304,058 cases so far, including 1,258,657 recoveries, Xinhua reported.



The active cases in the country have surged to 16,432, including 604 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, seven more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 28,969.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of cases, with 486,740 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 447,530 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

