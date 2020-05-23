Pakistan reports 1743 new cases as nationwide tally jumps to 52,437

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): The nationwide tally of Covid-19 positive infections in Pakistan stood at 52,437 on Saturday, with 1743 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the province-wise break-up cited by Express Tribune, Sindh reported,highest 20883 cases, followed by Punjab with 18730 cases, 7391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3198 in Balochistan, 1457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 171 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As many as 16,653 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll from it stands at 1101 with 34 deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Globally officials have recorded more than 5.1 million cases and more than 332,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December. (ANI)