Pakistan reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,498,676 in the country, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC data.

A total of 2,782 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,399,000, according to the NCOC data.



The number of active cases has dropped to 69,700 in the country, including 1,439 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 26 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Friday, raising the overall death toll to 29,976, Xinhua reported.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 563,314 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 498,322 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

