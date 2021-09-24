Pakistan reports 2,233 new COVID-19 case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 24(ANI): Pakistan reported 2,233 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

Out of the 52,788 tests of COVID-19 which were conducted throughout the country, 2,233 cases of COVID-19 were reported.



A total of 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 being the reason for the fatalities, according to NCOC data.

The total number of patients in critical care due to COVID-19 is 4,561. The positivity rate fell to 4.23 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 4.89 per cent.

Pakistan's Punjab province has alone reported 936 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest among all the provinces in the country. The province also reported 24 deaths on Friday due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the province to 12,514. (ANI)

