Pakistan reports 2,333 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Pakistan reported 2,333 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 51,139 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

As many as 47 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC.

The positivity rate increased to 4.56 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 4.10 per cent.



According to NCOC, at least 4,641 patients were in critical care.

Out of Pakistan's 47 deaths due to COVID-19, the Punjab province added 21 deaths to the country's total COVID-19 death tally taking the province's total death tally to 12,470, reported Dawn.

Furthermore, even in the fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the Punjab province has added the highest number of cases among all the provinces with 1,031 cases, taking the province's infection tally to 4,24,701. (ANI)

