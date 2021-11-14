Pakistan reports 263 COVID-19 new cases, 11 deaths

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

As many as 33,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 263 turned out to be positive and 11 people lost their lives to the infection. The total tally of positive cases now stands at 1,279,636, Geo News reported.



According to Geo News, Pakistan has so far administered 118,333,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, covering over 27.3 per cent of the country's population.



The infection rate has fallen to 0.77 per cent. (ANI)

