Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 11,19,970.

So far Pakistan has reported 24,848 deaths due to COVID-19 of which 65 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported citing the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).



The number of active cases stood at 89,044, while the country reported 1,006,078 recoveries.

The positivity rate now stands at 5.73 per cent, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has administered at least 4,47,36,977 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. (ANI)

