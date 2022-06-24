हिंदी खबर
Pakistan reports 309 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 17:26 IST


Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Pakistan reported 309 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday, Xinhua reported.
The overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,533,047 in the country, showed recent data released by the ministry.

According to Xinhua, a total of 167 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,865, the ministry's statistics stated.
A total of 30,385 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death reported over the last 24 hours.
Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 578,756 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 507,897 cases so far. (ANI)

