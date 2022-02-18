Pakistan reports 33 COVID deaths in last 24 hrs, death toll at 29,950

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Pakistan reported 2,400 new COVID cases and 33 COVID deaths during the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 29,950, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,496, reported ARY News.

Pakistan's Sindh remains the worst-hit area with 562,597 COVID-19 cases so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 497,820 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 213,762 coronavirus cases to date.



Islamabad has registered 133,613 COVID-19 cases, while Balochistan has reported 35,187 overall cases.

In the last 24 hours, 48,744 tests were conducted out of which 2,400 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 4.92 per cent as compared to 5.55 per cent reported on Thursday, according to the news channel.

Notably, Pakistan is currently in the midst of a deadly fifth wave of coronavirus, and thousands of new cases are being reported every day in the country. (ANI)

