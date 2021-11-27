Pakistan reports 411 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hrs

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Pakistan reported 411 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,283,886, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC data.



Meanwhile, seven people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,704, according to the NCOC, adding that 935 are in critical condition.

During the period, 300 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,241,589, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 475,097 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 442,876 cases, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

