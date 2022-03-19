Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan reports 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

ANI | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 12:24 IST


Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan reported 483 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.
According to NCOC, a total of 39,067 samples were tested, out of which 483 turned out to be positive, ARY News reported.

The nationwide COVID-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.23 per cent, according to the NCOC data.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 mounted to 30,328 with the addition of two fatalities.
Recently, the NCOC announced the withdrawal of all COVID-19 related restrictions in Pakistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl