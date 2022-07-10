Pakistan reports 502 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 502 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,542,879 after adding the new cases, Xinhua reported citing the data released by the ministry.

One more death was registered in the country on Saturday which took the total COVID-19 death toll to 30,421, according to the ministry statistics.

At present, the country reported a positivity rate of 2.73 per cent.

Currently, there are 145 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country, reported Xinhua.



Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity, reported Geo News.

They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases and amid this, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also tweaked its mask mandates where now the masks are mandatory again for domestic flights with immediate effect.

According to a notification from CAA, all concerned quarters must ensure compliance with the new order. The notification added that the other Covid-19 guidelines on domestic air travel remained unchanged.

While speaking with Dawn, University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said the virus was behaving like a "roller coaster". "The country will face similar situations for a few years," Dr Akram said.

Akram said that the restrictions must be put back in place to contain the virus. He added that these measures will also help to fight the ongoing energy crisis.

He said that people should go for vaccination and those who were already immunized should get booster shots. (ANI)

