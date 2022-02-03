Pakistan reports 5,830 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally rises to 1,442,263

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 5,830 new COVID cases over the last 24 hours making the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,442,263, reported ARY News.

A total of 42 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll reached 29,372.

Furthermore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,590.



According to the NCOC, a total of 59,786 samples were tested, out of which 5,830 turned out to be positive.

The Covid positivity rate showed as 9.75 per cent compared to yesterday's 9.88 per cent, reported the news channel.

Notably, Pakistan is facing a deadly fifth wave of COVID and on Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi's population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, reported the news channel. (ANI)

