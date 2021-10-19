Pakistan reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan reported 603 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,265,650 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 466,154 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 438,133 people.

A total of 28,300 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including 20 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The country currently has 25,640 active cases, while 1,211,710 others have recovered. (ANI/Xinhua)

