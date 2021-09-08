Pakistan reports 83 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Pakistan reported 83 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.



Fresh 3,902 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan after 60,537 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate increased to 6.44 per cent, as compared to yesterday's 6.33 per cent.

Pakistan reported a total of 12,35,645 COVID-19 vaccination administered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of vaccination till now stands at 6,45,54,859, said NCOC data. (ANI)

