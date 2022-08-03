Pakistan reports 9 COVID deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): Pakistan has reported nine deaths and 806 fresh coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, local media reported on Wednesday citing data from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio increased to 3.85 per cent as compared to yesterday's 2.84 per cent, reported ARY News citing the institution's data.

According to the data, 160 COVID-19 patients were receiving care in Intensive Care Units (ICU) at various medical facilities around the US.



Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has also advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including the use of masks and avoiding social interactions at Muharram gatherings, reported ARY News.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have commenced as the country observes the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

The NIH has imposed restrictions on the elderly and younger people attending the gatherings as the risk of another outbreak increases due to the virus's resurgence in the country. (ANI)

