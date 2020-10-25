Pakistan reports highest spike of 847 COVID-19 cases since July 30

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): A day after Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the COVID-19 situation is worsening, the country recorded its highest single-day surge in coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Pakistan reported 847 new cases on October 23 out of 31,009 samples taken by health authorities and 12 more fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported, citing government data.



The report said the last time Pakistan witnessed such a spike in cases was on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected.

Due to spike, the total count of cases now stands at 327,063 and the death toll at 6,727.

The NCOC on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is turning worse with all indicators turning red. (ANI)

