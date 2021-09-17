Pakistan reports over 2,928 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan reported 2,928 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 57,626 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

As many as 68 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 5.08 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 5.30 per cent.



According to NCOC data, at least 4,960 patients were in critical care.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 65,725, according to Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services.

Pakistan has reported 13,716 COVID-19 recoveries over the past 24 hours and reported a total of 11,25,952 recoveries so far. The recovery rate stands at 92.4 per cent, reported Dawn. (ANI)

