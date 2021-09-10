Pakistan reports over 3,689 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 10 (ANI): Pakistan reported fresh 3,689 cases of COVID-19, after 61,128 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data.



As many as 83 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 6.03 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 6.33 per cent.

According to NCOC data, at least 5,362 patients were in critical care. (ANI)

