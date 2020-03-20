Pakistan reports third coronavirus death

Sindh [Pakistan], Mar 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday reported its third death from coronavirus as a 77-year-old coronavirus patient died in Sindh, confirmed Sindh health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The patient also had co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. He was a cancer survivor, Dawn reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 451. The first two fatalities from the infection were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to form a joint parliamentary committee of treasury and opposition members to seek opposition's support in the fight against novel coronavirus.

"Regarding the coronavirus situation and its control, the formation of a joint parliamentary committee of the government and the opposition was also agreed during the meeting," said a statement released by the Prime Minister Office. (ANI)

