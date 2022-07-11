Pakistan: Residents thrash Dolphin Force Personnel for killing young man

Lahore [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): Two personnel of Pakistan's Dolphin Force were thrashed by the residents of the Khokhar village, suffering severe injuries, after they shot dead a young man on Sunday, local media reported.

According to the ARY News, a spokesperson of the operation wing said that the young 'suspect' was shot dead during an exchange of fire in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore. e suspect started firing at the cops, he said. Later, the residents of the Khokhar village thrashed the Dolphin Force personnel, resulting in severe injuries.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the site and shifted the deceased to a hospital nearby, ARY News reported.



Lahore Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Operations Sohail Chaudhry has taken the notice of the issue and sought a report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) City.

Earlier in June, a Dolphin Police officer opened fire on his brothers and their wives, killing one of his sisters-in-law and critically injuring his two brothers in Factory Area.

According to the police, the accused escaped from the spot after the incident, while the injured were taken to th hospital for treatment.

The accused shot his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute. He opened fire on his two brothers who suffered severe injuries in the incident, police said.

In another case, an alleged robber was shot dead by a police guard in Karachi. The incident took place in the Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi, where the police guard killed the alleged robber while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene, ARY News reported. (ANI)

