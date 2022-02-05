Pakistan responsible for destruction of Kashmir, says Mahmood Kashmiri

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) slammed Pakistan and said that Pakistan is responsible for the destruction of Kashmir and February 5 is not a day of solidarity, but hypocrisy.

Kashmiri was speaking to Dr Shabir Chaudhry, the host of Our Voice.

Notably, every year on February 5, the Pakistani nation reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

"People in Pakistan-occupied-Gilgit-Baltistan does not have any freedom. They do not have the freedom to even talk. "



"Pakistan has filed treason charges on people there and if all this is happening, then Pakistan can never show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. ", he added.

He rebuked Pakistan and said that if people in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, are spending their lives with weapons, then there must be something to it.

Talking of the deprivation that the People of Kashmir go through, he said that, "they cannot use electricity, water and the completion of the bridge over Mangla dam is still pending."

He urged the People in PoK that they should speak openly against the Pakistani regime.

He said that the Kashmir dispute was created by Pakistan and whoever demands rights and speaks the truth, is castigated by Pakistan and their puppets. Baloch people are also having problems with Pakistan." (ANI)

