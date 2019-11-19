Pakistan resumes postal mail services with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan has resumed postal mail services with India and lifted a ban on the delivery of letters, reported Pakistani media.

Parcel services, however, still remain banned, reports added.

Islamabad unilaterally downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi following India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

In August, it suspended postal mail services and partially shut its airspace.

India had slammed Pakistan for discontinuing the service between the two countries and said that the move was in contravention of international norms.

"Pakistan has stopped postal services to India for the last two months. After Pakistan has stopped it our postal department has also thought of taking appropriate action," Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, had said on October 21. (ANI)