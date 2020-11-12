Pakistan rights activist claims harassment at President House

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Maria Iqbal Tarana, a rights activist in Pakistan, on Monday accused a senior government official of harassing her while she was visiting the President House for an event.

The alleged victim, the founder of an organization Aam Taleem, which works in the field of education, shared her ordeal in a series of tweets, reported Daily Pakistan.

Tarana revealed that at the event where she was invited to the President House, she was told that she did not belong there after she refused the uncomfortable proximity of the suspect.



"After refusing the uncomfortable physical proximity of a responsible, I was told that I did not belong there," she said.

Demanding an investigation into the matter, she also named the alleged harasser.

"The person in question was Afaaq Ahmed, Chief Protocol Officer, the matter needs to be investigated and the responsible be punished," she wrote.

According to Daily Pakistan, Tarana, who is former Chairperson Commission on status of women in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Youth Forum for Kashmir and People's commission for Minority rights. (ANI)

